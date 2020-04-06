Solidarity Budget: April's foreign worker levy waived

The monthly foreign worker levy due in April will be waived, as the government looks to ease the labour costs of firms during the four weeks that Singapore is on a circuit breaker to slow down the coronavirus transmission, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said.

Delivering a third economic relief package in Parliament on Monday, Mr Heng said the government will also provide employers with a foreign worker levy rebate of S$750 for each work permit or S pass holder, based on previous levies paid in 2020.

"Employers should take care of these workers who will also face difficulties during this circuit breaker period. By taking care of their workers, our firms can resume operations quickly once the heightened measures are lifted," Mr Heng told the House.

Employers will receive the rebate as early as April 21, 2020.