Solidarity Budget: S$600 cash payout for all Singaporeans above 21

ALL adult Singaporeans will receive a one-off cash payout of S$600 as part of a third economic rescue package aimed at supporting businesses and households through the coronavirus pandemic.

This one-off Solidarity Payment comprises S$300 from the Care and Support cash payout, which will be brought forward, as well as an additional S$300 announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Monday.

Delivering his Solidarity Budget in Parliament, Mr Heng said the Solidarity Payment will be credited directly into the bank accounts of Singaporeans, above the age of 21, who have provided their bank account details to the government by April 14, 2020.

The rest will receive the payment by cheque, to be issued in stages later, starting from April 30, 2020.

Mr Heng said other cash payouts under the Care and Support Package, which were earlier announced, will be brought forward to June instead of August.

This includes the remaining S$300 or S$600 from the higher tiers of the Care and Support - Cash payout and the additional S$300 payout for each parent with at least one child aged 20 and below, as well as the S$100 PAssion Card top-up for Singaporeans above 50.

Mr Heng said not everyone will need these cash payouts, noting that many have written to him and his colleagues to suggest the money be given to those who need the cash more.

"I urge those who can to donate to charities on the Giving.sg website or the Community Chest’s Courage Fund, or to directly share it with others," Mr Heng said.