You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore Business Federation and Enterprise Singapore leading mission to East Africa

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

Singapore

THE Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) have set off on a business mission to East Africa till June 16, in conjunction with Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam's official visit to Kenya and Rwanda.

This is the SBF's Africa Business

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

Trump thanks PM Lee for Singapore's hospitality

Manage ties, even if not agreeable with each other: DPM Teo

Mahathir floats new national car project

Singapore's Q3 job outlook brightest in 3 years

Editor's Choice

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BP_Citi_120618_2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM
5 Dennis Rodman flying to Singapore for Kim-Trump summit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BT_20180612_UWTRUMP12B5IO_3467952.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump thanks PM Lee for Singapore's hospitality

BP_Citi_120618_2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening