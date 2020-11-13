Singapore calls for equitable, steady, affordable supply of Covid-19 vaccines to region

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SOUTH-EAST Asia has to ensure an equitable, steady and affordable supply of Covid-19 vaccines for its people once these are available, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Asean Summit on Thursday.
He made the call for "vaccine multilateralism" as he stressed the...
