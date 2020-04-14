You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore Chinese Chamber donates 500,000 surgical masks for distribution

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 7:16 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

THE Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) will donate 500,000 disposable surgical masks to aid the government's efforts in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The business chamber's council members will take the lead in sourcing for and donating these masks. It has set a target for the masks to be given to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) by early May. 

SCCCI president Roland Ng said: “We appreciate the government’s effort in providing very timely and unprecedented support measures to help businesses tide over this extraordinary period." 

Some SCCCI members have already presented items to Singapore's healthcare workers in February. The Singapore Metal and Machinery Association contributed 3,800 sets of personal protective equipment, and Tat Hong Group donated 10,000 surgical masks. 

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

France’s extended lockdown pushes economy into deeper recession

S$8m fund launched to protect jobs, help local media freelancers amid Covid-19 outbreak

Philippines relaxes ban on nurses leaving for jobs overseas

Bank of Japan considering steps to ease corporate funding strains in April: sources

Asean has to mount united response to Covid-19, should not lose sight of longer-term goals: PM Lee

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 07:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong's financial statements given disclaimer of opinion

MAINBOARD-LISTED Nam Cheong Limited's financial statements have been given a disclaimer of opinion by its...

Apr 14, 2020 06:48 PM
Companies & Markets

EDB chief to step down as ST Engineering independent non-executive director

ECONOMIC Development Board (EDB) chairman Beh Swan Gin will be stepping down as ST Engineering's independent non-...

Apr 14, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Apr 14, 2020 05:43 PM
Stocks

STI rebounds from muted session, up 2.62%

SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Tuesday after Monday’s subdued session, amid a lack of fresh leads for traders....

Apr 14, 2020 05:25 PM
Transport

Air Arabia to seek state aid and delay launch of low-cost carrier

[ABU DHABI] Air Arabia PJSC has joined airlines globally in seeking state support and plans to delay the launch of a...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.