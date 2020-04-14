Singapore Chinese Chamber donates 500,000 surgical masks for distribution

THE Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) will donate 500,000 disposable surgical masks to aid the government's efforts in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The business chamber's council members will take the lead in sourcing for and donating these masks. It has set a target for the masks to be given to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) by early May.

SCCCI president Roland Ng said: “We appreciate the government’s effort in providing very timely and unprecedented support measures to help businesses tide over this extraordinary period."

Some SCCCI members have already presented items to Singapore's healthcare workers in February. The Singapore Metal and Machinery Association contributed 3,800 sets of personal protective equipment, and Tat Hong Group donated 10,000 surgical masks.