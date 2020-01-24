You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore confirms 2 more Wuhan virus cases, bringing total to three infected

Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - 3:38 PM

file78xx15ebv5iclhg569t.jpg
Laboratory technicians doing tests in the National Public Health laboratory at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in Singapore. Another two people here have been confirmed to have the Wuhan virus, bringing the total to three, the Ministry of Health said on Friday (Jan 24).
SPH

[SINGAPORE] Another two people here have been confirmed to have the Wuhan virus, bringing the total to three, the Ministry of Health said on Friday (Jan 24).

The first confirmed case was a 66-year-old man from Wuhan who is here on holiday. He is currently in stable condition at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

His 37-year-old son who was travelling with him has since been confirmed to have the virus too. He is also at SGH and in stable condition.

In addition, another Chinese tourist - a 53-year-old woman from Wuhan who came separately from the two men - has been confirmed as having the virus. She is warded at the National Centre for Infections Diseases (NCID) and her condition is stable.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At a briefing, the ministry said that there have been a total of 44 suspected cases with patients aged between one to 78.

SEE ALSO

South Korea confirms second coronavirus case

Of the 44, 13 patients have tested negative for the Wuhan virus, and three are confirmed.

Contact tracing has started to identify close contacts of the three.

Close contacts will be quarantined and monitored for symptoms for 14 days from last exposure with the patient.

The ministry added that all measures will be taken to contain possible spread to the community.

But more imported cases are expected given the large number of cases in China and high travel volume from China to Singapore.

On the 53-year-old woman, health officials said she had a fever less than 24 hours after her arrival on a Scoot flight on Jan 21. She went to Raffles Hospital and was sent from there to Tan Tock Seng Hospital's (TTSH) emergency department.

She came to Singapore with one travelling companion and they were staying at J8 hotel in Townshend Road. Before she fell ill, she had visited the Orchard area, Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay. She had taken public transport to these places.

On the first confirmed case, officials said they have identified 46 people who had close contact with the 66-year-old man, who arrived on a China Southern flight on Jan 20.

Of the 46 close contacts, 24 have left Singapore.

Of the 22 others, 17 have been contacted, including the son. The other 16 will be quarantined and monitored for the development of symptoms for 14 days from last exposure with the patient.

Associate Professor Vernon Lee, director of Communicable Diseases at the ministry, said that close contacts are people "who are within about 2m and spend a reasonable prolonged period of time, about 30 minutes or more, with the individual".

"These are typically family members, travelling companions. They will be at a higher risk of exposure to the case. They'll be identified as close contacts and we'll quarantine them," he said.

The second tier, who are at moderate risk, are people with some contact - but neither close nor prolonged, such as encounters at public places or hotel check-in.

The ministry is tracing passengers on the same flights as the three confirmed cases. But Prof Lee stressed that the woman was not sick during the flight, so was unlikely to have spread the virus then.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Singapore factory output down 0.7% in Dec, posts full-year fall of 1.4%

South Korea confirms second coronavirus case

Australia mourns US firefighters as probe into plane crash begins

China building 1,000-bed hospital over the weekend to treat coronavirus

Another city near China virus epicentre halts public transport

Singapore schools ask for holiday travel details as China virus spreads

BREAKING

Jan 24, 2020 03:37 PM
Companies & Markets

Rich Capital gets new legal demand from Batam project partner

RICH Capital has received another legal letter via a law firm appointed by Karya Indo Batam (KIB), demanding payment...

Jan 24, 2020 02:24 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes higher as Wall St stabilises

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Friday, propped up by a calm session on Wall...

Jan 24, 2020 02:23 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.63...

Jan 24, 2020 02:12 PM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia's Bank Mandiri plans up to US$1.25b in global bonds in 2020

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's Bank Mandiri is planning to raise as much as US$1.25 billion through global bonds this year,...

Jan 24, 2020 02:11 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares up on Friday, drop 1.3% on the week

THE STI made steady gains across the session to finish at 3,240.02, adding 5.46 points or 0.2 per cent.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly