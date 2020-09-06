Singapore confirms 40 new Covid-19 cases, including four in community

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] There were 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday afternoon, including four community cases and 13 imported cases.
The four community cases announced on Sunday are all work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.
The 13 imported...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes