Singapore confirms one case with UK virus strain

[SINGAPORE] One imported patient in Singapore has been confirmed to be infected by a potentially more contagious strain of the Covid-19 virus that is circulating in the United Kingdom.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Dec 23) that a total of 31 imported cases from Europe,...
