Singapore contact trace app is opt-in 'as long as possible'

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's contact-tracing phone app, "Trace Together", will remain voluntary for "as long as possible", Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in an interview with Sky News Australia.
"It is a hybrid system based on public support, keeping public trust, and maintaining...
