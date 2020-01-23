Singapore core inflation cooled to 1% in 2019

Singapore's core inflation - a key central bank indicator - cooled to 1 per cent in 2019, down from 1.7 per cent in 2018, according to official figures released on Thursday.

This was in line with official forecasts pegging core inflation - which excludes accommodation and private road transport costs - to fall at the lower end of the 1 per cent to 2 per cent range.

Meanwhile, headline or all-items inflation came in at 0.6 per cent in 2019, inching up from 0.4 per cent the year before. This was a shade above the official projection of 0.5 per cent.

The latest numbers came as headline inflation rose to 0.8 per cent in December 2019, up from 0.6 per cent in November. It reached its highest level since May on the back of a faster pick-up in the prices of both private road transport and services.

Core inflation, which the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) uses as a guide for monetary policy, also ticked up to 0.7 per cent, from 0.6 per cent in November.

Fuelled by higher pump prices, private road transport costs jumped by 3.1 per cent year on year in December, picking up speed from the 2.3 per cent price increase in November.

Also, the cost of services grew by 1.3 per cent, up from 1.1 per cent the month before, on a steeper hike in fees for telecommunications and education, as well as airfare.

Food inflation was 1.8 per cent in December, up a hair’s breadth from 1.7 per cent in November.

Otherwise, accommodation costs fell by a milder 0.1 per cent, compared with 0.2 per cent in November, on an easing decline in rents.

Electricity and gas costs also fell by a gentler 11.4 per cent, against 11.8 per cent decline in the month prior, amid the liberalisation of the household electricity market.

Still, retail goods prices fell more sharply - by 0.7 per cent in December, compared with 0.5 per cent fall in November - on larger drops in the cost of clothes and shoes, and recreation and entertainment items. This was even as personal care product prices went up.

The MAS and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), which compile the data, reiterated in a joint statement that core and headline inflation should both average between 0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent in 2020 “as the negative contribution of imputed rentals to headline inflation dissipates”.

They also reaffirmed expectations of benign external inflation in the coming quarters, despite near-term oil price volatility, while the domestic labour market could see lower wage growth.

However, the MAS and MTI have now said that the pass-through of non-labour costs such as retail rents to consumers “would be constrained by the subdued economic environment”. They had described the economy as “weaker”, rather than “subdued”, in their previous statement.