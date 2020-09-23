You are here

Singapore core inflation rises marginally to -0.3% in August

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 1:37 PM
UPDATED Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 2:53 PM
SINGAPORE'S core inflation in August eased slightly from its decade-low point in July but remained in negative territory for the seventh straight month.

The figure, which strips out private transport and accommodation costs, rose to -0.3 per cent year on year, up marginally from the -0.4 per cent seen in July 2020, according to data released by the Department of Statistics on Wednesday. (see amendment note)

Headline inflation, which includes all items, came in at -0.4 per cent year on year in August, unchanged from the previous month.

In specific categories, only food, household durables and services and communication saw inflation in the positive territory. Food inflation eased to 1.8 per cent, down from 2.2 per cent in July; household durables and services rose to 0.3 per cent in August, up from 0.2 per cent in July; and communication went up to 1.9 per cent from 1.4 per cent the previous month.

Clothing and footwear rose to -3.3 per cent in August from -4.1 per cent in the previous month.

Housing and utilities came in at -0.7 per cent, up from the preceding month's -0.8 per cent.

Recreation and culture logged -1.4 per cent, rising from -2.3 per cent in July.

Miscellaneous goods, which includes personal care, alcohol and other services, went up to -1.9 per cent from July's -1.7 per cent.

Health care inflation remained flat at -1.9 per cent.

Transport slipped further to -1.5 per cent in August, from -1.4 per cent in the previous month.

Education inflation remained flat at -0.7 per cent. (see amendment note)

Amendment note: A previous version of the article stated the core inflation figure strips out road transport costs when it is in fact private road transport costs.

Amendment note: A previous version of the article stated education inflation had dropped to -0.7 per cent from July's -0.6 per cent when it had in fact remained flat at -0.7 per cent.

Government & Economy

