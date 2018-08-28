You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore corporate debt issuance rises 39% to S$259b in 2017

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 11:49 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BP_CBD_280818_62.jpg
Singapore's corporate debt market grew strongly last year, with total debt issuance rising 39 per cent to S$259 billion in 2017, up from S$186 billion in 2016, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) latest Corporate Debt Market Report shows.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE'S corporate debt market grew strongly last year, with total debt issuance rising 39 per cent to S$259 billion in 2017, up from S$186 billion in 2016, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) latest Corporate Debt Market Report shows. 

Growth was underpinned by the increased issuances of both SGD (Singapore dollar) and non-SGD denominated debt securities, which rose by 30 per cent and 40 per cent respectively.

In particular, SGD debt securities issued reached a five-year high of S$27 billion, catalysed by strong investor sentiment, and issuers seeking to secure longer-term funding ahead of the expected rate increases, the MAS said. 

Singapore's debt market also continued to support issuers' funding needs in foreign currencies, with companies raising funding in multiple currencies including the greenback, euro, pound sterling and other Asian currencies. Non-SGD debt issuance accounted for 89.4 per cent, or S$232 billion of total debt issuances last year, broadly in line with 2016.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, repeat issuances drove issuance volumes, contributing well over 80 per cent of total issuance volumes in 2017. The number of repeat issuers also rose to 103 in 2017, from 85 in 2016.

On the other hand, volumes from first-time issuances nearly tripled to S$27.4 billion last year, up from S$10.2 billion in 2016. The number of first-time issuers increased to 63 in 2017, from 37 in 2016, reversing the declining trend observed over the last few years.

According to the MAS, many of these first-time issuers from Australia, China, India and Asean came through the Asian Bond Grant Scheme. Notable issuers include Indonesian power producer, PT Paiton Energy, which issued a US$2 billion dual-tranche infrastructure project bond with a maturity of 13 and 20 years; as well as Chinese multinational corporation, Haier Group, which launched a US$1 billion perpetual debt security. 

In January last year, the MAS launched the Asian Bond Grant Scheme to encourage the issuance of bonds by first-time Asian companies in Singapore. The scheme supports up to 50 per cent of typical issuance-related expenses, subject to a cap of S$400,000 for rated issuances, and S$200,000 for unrated issuances.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180828_AGNOBLE28_3544351.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Stocks

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

BP_SGX_280818_4.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

BT_20180828_ABTENDER28_3544352-page-001.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Real Estate

Pasir Ris white site up for sale by public tender

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
3 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
4 HDB to launch over 2,000 new waterfront flats in Punggol
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, GuocoLand, Falcon Energy, Chew's Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_280818_4.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Rex International up 20% on oil discovery

Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

BlackGold: Bribery allegations won't affect operations, financials

2018 SG SPECTRUMDSC01126.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

South-east Asia, Africa can foster co-operation, integration amid rising global protectionism: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening