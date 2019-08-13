Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

SINGAPORE has cut its official growth forecast for the second quarter running, on a flat economic performance in the first half of the year.

The gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to come in between zero growth and 1 per cent for the full year, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said early on Tuesday.

The final print is expected to fall in the middle of that range.

The MTI had already trimmed its growth expectations once this year, in May 2019, when it lowered the upper bound from 3.5 per cent, and forecast growth of 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent. That would already have made for a steep slowdown, against the full-year GDP growth of 3.1 per cent clocked in 2018.

But quarterly economic data has continued to soundly disappoint.

The latest downgrade came as the MTI affirmed its flash estimate for second-quarter GDP growth of 0.1 per cent, on stronger factory and construction data, even as growth in the services sector was moved down by a smidgen.

The GDP grew by 0.6 per cent year on year for the first six months altogether.

"Looking ahead, GDP growth in many of Singapore’s key final demand markets in the second half of 2019 is expected to slow from, or remain similar to, that recorded in the first half," the MTI said in a statement.

It noted that "the Singapore economy is likely to continue to face strong headwinds for the rest of the year", and singled out the electronics and precision engineering clusters, where weakness in the first half is expected to stretch into the rest of the year on poor global semiconductor demand.

"The downturn in these clusters will also continue to have negative spillover effects on the wholesale trade segment," said the ministry, while adding that growth in other trade-related sectors, such as transport and storage, could suffer as well.

"At the same time, the chemicals cluster is likely to soften given weakening import demand from China."

Overall, the manufacturing sector was down by 3.1 per cent year on year, widening from the 0.3 per cent contraction in the first quarter, although aerospace and food and beverage manufacturing are expected to be bright spots.

Meanwhile, construction - which was in negative territory in 2018 - has grown by 2.9 per cent, beating the previous quarter’s 2.8 per cent expansion.

The recovery in construction is expected to be sustained, said the MTI.

Led by finance and insurance and information and communications, Singapore’s services industries notched growth of 1.1 per cent over the year before - easing a tad from 1.2 per cent in the first three months of 2019.

The MTI added that growth in these two services segments "is projected to remain healthy", while education, health and social services should be "resilient" on more healthcare facility activity.

On a seasonally adjusted, quarterly basis, the GDP shrank by 3.3 per cent in the second quarter - slightly better than the 3.4 per cent decline indicated in the flash estimates - after 3.8 per cent growth in the first quarter. Two straight quarter-on-quarter declines would push Singapore into a technical recession, as private economists have been warning.

Credit Suisse analysts predicted on Aug 5 that Singapore’s full-year economic growth could come in as weak as 0.5 per cent, writing: “Our more conservative forecast is driven by our cautious view on the manufacturing sector.”

“This is unlikely to be offset by other segments, as weakness in trade-related sectors is likely to dampen services demand, while the resilient information and communications segment remains small,” the Credit Suisse team added.

The industry bearishness came even after Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who is also the finance minister, rebuffed fears of a severe economic contraction in mid-July.

“We are not expecting a full-year recession at this point,” he said in a statement then.

But global trade has since been buffeted by waves of bad news, including more tariff skirmishes between the United States and China, as well as escalating tensions between Japan and South Korea, the MTI noted.

The MTI also cited the higher chances of a "no-deal Brexit" and the tensions in both North Korea and the Strait of Hormuz as risks.

