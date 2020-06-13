You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore dengue cases may hit record

Sat, Jun 13, 2020 - 9:51 AM

nz_dengue_130620.jpg
Singapore dengue infections may top 1,000 this week, setting a record, The Straits Times newspaper reported.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

[SINGAPORE] Singapore dengue infections may top 1,000 this week, setting a record, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Cases for the year may exceed the all-time high of 22,170 set in 2013, the paper said, citing Amy Khor, the Senior Minister of State for Environment and Water Resources, and for Health. Ms Khor said the threat of dengue must be taken as seriously as Covid-19.

For Singapore, it's timely that virus hospital cases have been falling because the dengue outbreak will put pressure on the health-care system, according to Alex Cook, an epidemiologist at the National University of Singapore.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US presses on with reopening, but virus first wave lingers

China's street vendor push ignites debate

Up to 400,000 lower-income households to receive vouchers under S$20m CDC scheme

Global economy to suffer 'significant scarring': IMF

Fed's Powell pledges focus on return to strong labour market

Japan aims to launch coronavirus contact tracking app next week

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 13, 2020 10:02 AM
Energy & Commodities

NEC's global battery firm cites Covid-19 for winding down

[SAN FRANCISCO] Large-scale battery installer NEC Energy Solutions Inc is folding as fierce competition squeezes the...

Jun 13, 2020 09:36 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices see weekly loss on virus resurgence fears

[NEW YORK] Oil was little changed on Friday and logged a first weekly decline since April as new US coronavirus...

Jun 13, 2020 09:06 AM
Consumer

AT&T mulls selling gaming unit in US$4b deal: CNBC

[LOS ANGELES] AT&T Inc. is considering a sale of Warner Bros. video-game unit, a business that could fetch about...

Jun 13, 2020 08:44 AM
Garage

EU state aid regulators to ease bailout rules for small firms, startups

[BRUSSELS] EU competition regulators plan to loosen the bloc's state aid rules to make it easier for private...

Jun 13, 2020 08:20 AM
Consumer

US FDA approves GSK unit's drug to treat infants and children with HIV

[BENGALURU] The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a drug to treat infants and children with HIV, with the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.