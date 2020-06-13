Singapore dengue cases may hit record

[SINGAPORE] Singapore dengue infections may top 1,000 this week, setting a record, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Cases for the year may exceed the all-time high of 22,170 set in 2013, the paper said, citing Amy Khor, the Senior Minister of State for Environment and Water Resources, and for Health. Ms Khor said the threat of dengue must be taken as seriously as Covid-19.

For Singapore, it's timely that virus hospital cases have been falling because the dengue outbreak will put pressure on the health-care system, according to Alex Cook, an epidemiologist at the National University of Singapore.

BLOOMBERG