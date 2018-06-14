You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore economy at risk from faster-than-expected rate hikes

Higher US rates will result in capital flows out of emerging markets, raise borrowing costs and debt refinancing risks
Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

BP_Singapore_140618_2.jpg
Private-sector economists have flagged faster-than-expected interest rate increases as one of the top risks to Singapore's economy over the rest of the year, according to a new survey.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

PRIVATE-SECTOR economists have flagged faster-than-expected interest rate increases as one of the top risks to Singapore's economy over the rest of the year, according to a new survey.

The threat of a global trade war also remains a key concern among those polled in the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_140618_1.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Startups

Can Grab get its hands on more money?

BT_20180614_UWCUP14_3471118.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Russia's ready to kick off month-long World Cup party

Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management

Most Read

1 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
2 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
3 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
4 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
5 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Grab_140618_1.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Startups

Can Grab get its hands on more money?

BT_20180614_UWCUP14_3471118.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Russia's ready to kick off month-long World Cup party

Jun 14, 2018
SME

New award launched to recognise firms that reinvent, innovate

BT_20180614_JAKENYA14_3471131.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore opens centre in Kenya, its third in Africa

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening