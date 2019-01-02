You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore economy grows by 2.2% in Q4: advance estimates

Wed, Jan 02, 2019 - 8:04 AM
UPDATED Wed, Jan 02, 2019 - 8:32 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SL_SG_020119_32.jpg
Overall, the Singapore economy grew by 3.3 per cent in the whole of 2018, down from 2017's 3.6 per cent.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE’S economy narrowly missed analysts’ forecasts in the final quarter of 2018, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Wednesday.

Fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth came in at 2.2 per cent year on year, a hair’s breadth lower than the 2.3 per cent expansion clocked in the previous quarter.

The latest flash estimate could take Singapore’s full-year GDP growth to a tentative 3.3 per cent, as disclosed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a New Year message on Monday.

Economists polled by Bloomberg had guided for 2.5 per cent growth in the last three months of 2018, and 3.3 per cent for the full year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Economic growth in the fourth quarter was lifted by the manufacturing sector, where the pace of expansion picked up to 5.5 per cent from 3.7 per cent in the previous quarter.

Higher biomedical manufacturing and electronics production made up for declines in precision engineering output, said the MTI.

But, on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the manufacturing sector still shrank by 8.7 per cent, against 3.1 per cent growth in the third quarter.

The services sector slowed its growth to 1.9 per cent in the fourth quarter - from 2.6 per cent in the three months prior - while supported by finance and insurance, business services, and information and communications sector.

Meanwhile, the construction sector saw a contraction of 2.2 per cent - compared with the third quarter’s 2.5 per cent decline - which the MTI said came largely on softer public-sector works.

Standard Chartered economists wrote last week that the quarter’s growth was “likely capped by unfavourable base effects” in both manufacturing and services.

They added that externally driven economic activity such as industrial production, while cooling down, is still outpacing growth in domestic sectors.

On a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted basis, Singapore’s GDP growth eased to 1.6 per cent in the fourth quarter, from 3.5 per cent growth previously.

The MTI’s advance estimates - an early indication of fourth-quarter growth - were based mainly on data from October and November 2018, with updated figures to come in February 2019.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s official forecast for 2019 economic growth is between 1.5 and 3.5 per cent.

Government & Economy

Netflix blocks show in Saudi Arabia critical of Saudi Prince

Brazil's new president Bolsonaro takes office, says nation 'liberated from socialism'

Kim ready to meet Trump 'anytime', but warns of 'new path'

Heng Swee Keat to deliver Budget Statement 2019 on Feb 18

Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump

Two, not three, US Fed interest rate hikes expected in 2019: analysts

Editor's Choice

Jan 2, 2019
Stocks

Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019

Jan 2, 2019
Garage

VC firms bullish on 2019 as region steps into the limelight

BT_20190102_KRTAISENG_3656985.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 China’s property market strains the world
3 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges
4 SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities
5 Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jan 2, 2019
Stocks

Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019

Jan 2, 2019
Garage

VC firms bullish on 2019 as region steps into the limelight

SL_HSK_020119_11.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat to deliver Budget Statement 2019 on Feb 18

BT_20190102_KRTAISENG_3656985.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening