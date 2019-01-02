Singapore economy grows by 2.2% in Q4: advance estimates

Overall, the Singapore economy grew by 3.3 per cent in the whole of 2018, down from 2017's 3.6 per cent.

SINGAPORE’S economy narrowly missed analysts’ forecasts in the final quarter of 2018, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Wednesday.

Fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth came in at 2.2 per cent year on year, a hair’s breadth lower than the 2.3 per cent expansion clocked in the previous quarter.

The latest flash estimate could take Singapore’s full-year GDP growth to a tentative 3.3 per cent, as disclosed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a New Year message on Monday.

Economists polled by Bloomberg had guided for 2.5 per cent growth in the last three months of 2018, and 3.3 per cent for the full year.

Economic growth in the fourth quarter was lifted by the manufacturing sector, where the pace of expansion picked up to 5.5 per cent from 3.7 per cent in the previous quarter.

Higher biomedical manufacturing and electronics production made up for declines in precision engineering output, said the MTI.

But, on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the manufacturing sector still shrank by 8.7 per cent, against 3.1 per cent growth in the third quarter.

The services sector slowed its growth to 1.9 per cent in the fourth quarter - from 2.6 per cent in the three months prior - while supported by finance and insurance, business services, and information and communications sector.

Meanwhile, the construction sector saw a contraction of 2.2 per cent - compared with the third quarter’s 2.5 per cent decline - which the MTI said came largely on softer public-sector works.

Standard Chartered economists wrote last week that the quarter’s growth was “likely capped by unfavourable base effects” in both manufacturing and services.

They added that externally driven economic activity such as industrial production, while cooling down, is still outpacing growth in domestic sectors.

On a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted basis, Singapore’s GDP growth eased to 1.6 per cent in the fourth quarter, from 3.5 per cent growth previously.

The MTI’s advance estimates - an early indication of fourth-quarter growth - were based mainly on data from October and November 2018, with updated figures to come in February 2019.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s official forecast for 2019 economic growth is between 1.5 and 3.5 per cent.