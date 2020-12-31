Singapore economy stabilising, but 'not yet out of the woods': PM Lee

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
AFTER experiencing the "most severe downturn" since independence, Singapore's economy is on track for a rebound in 2021, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday.
He cautioned, however, that the recovery will be uneven and activity will likely stay below pre-Covid levels "for some...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes