Singapore economy stabilising, but 'not yet out of the woods': PM Lee

Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 6:05 PM
After experiencing the “most severe downturn” since independence, Singapore’s economy is on track for a rebound in 2021, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday.
PHOTO: SPH

He cautioned, however, that the recovery will be uneven and activity will likely stay below pre-Covid levels "for some...

