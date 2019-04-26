You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore employers' union says labour market must stay flexible

Fri, Apr 26, 2019 - 10:45 AM

SINGAPORE'S labour market must remain flexible so that companies can adapt quickly and stay competitive amid uncertainties, Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) president Robert Yap said on Friday.

In SNEF's May Day message, he called on companies to transform and innovate to become more manpower-lean, and on workers to embrace lifelong learning and upgrade their skills.

"As we enter an era of uncertainty where investment and trade flows constantly change, Singapore will be affected by the turbulence in the global economy. We must, therefore, continue to keep our labour market flexible so that companies can adapt quickly and stay competitive," he said, ahead of Labour Day on May 1.

Dr Yap's comments come while the Tripartite Workgroup on Older Workers is discussing a timeline for the raising of the retirement and re-employment ages, after consensus was reached on the need to raise them.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng said earlier this week that the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) wants to see the retirement and re-employment ages raised to 65 and 70 respectively, up from 62 and 67 now.

Dr Yap highlighted the challenge of a rapidly ageing workforce.

"Employers need to reinvent employment practices and work for older workers so that they can continue to contribute to the growth of the company," he said.

"Older workers must embrace the need for reskilling and redeployment when necessary so that they are able to work for as long as they can and contribute to their full potential."

SNEF hopes to build on years of cooperation and trust to forge a stronger partnership with NTUC and the Government to tackle such challenges, said Dr Yap.

The cornerstone for this collaborative model of tripartism was laid at the Modernisation Seminar of 1969, he said, congratulating NTUC on behalf of employers on the 50th anniversary of its modernisation movement.

"(The labour movement) has tenaciously pursued better working conditions, jobs, skills, wages and ultimately better quality of lives for workers," he said.

This has been borne out in sustained real wage increases for workers, and in Singapore's low unemployment - its unemployment rate of 2.1 per cent last year was lower than that of the developed countries under the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

As companies face disruption and a tighter labour market, Singapore must stay focused on transforming the economy, Dr Yap added. Businesses, especially those in the service sector, will need to reduce their reliance on foreign workers and innovate their operational processes.

He said that industry transformation and the use of technology and new tools can enable workers to do more value-adding jobs, so they must also gain new skills to benefit from the better quality jobs created.

He wished all workers a happy May Day.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Kim invited Putin to North Korea, invitation 'accepted': KCNA

Canada capital declares flooding state of emergency

Climate protests disrupt London's bustling financial hub

North Korea's Kim says US acted in 'bad faith' at Hanoi talks: KCNA

Japan's Abe says no-deal Brexit must be avoided 'by all means'

Building maintenance and construction main sectors: CPIB

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_260419_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets only a month more on debt stay in absence of binding offer

lwx_the lilium_260419_6.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

lwx_Ninja van_260419_7.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Garage

Grab invests in Ninja Van, ramps up logistics network

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Genting has a tough act to follow in IR 2.0
5 Hot stock: Best World tumbles 9% after shortseller Bonitas' report
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_260419_30.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets letter of demand from Maybank for payment of S$509m, other amounts due

Apr 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore accountancy and finance sector faces skills gap: Hays

Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices down 0.7% in Q1 2019; rents reverse with 1% rise: URA

lwx_hdb_260419_31.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

HDB resale prices slip 0.3% in Q1 as volume falls 14.2%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening