You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore enters top 10 list for global talent competitiveness

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 11:36 AM

SINGAPORE has for the first time made the top 10 list of the world's most competitive places for developing, attracting and retaining  talent, as ranked by Swiss business school IMD.

It is also the only Asian country to make the list, which is dominated by European states.

Switzerland topped this year's IMD World Talent Ranking, followed by Denmark, Sweden, Austria and Luxembourg.

Singapore rose three notches to edge out Germany for 10th spot.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The ranking - which appraises how 63 economies develop, attract and retain talent - is based on historical data as well as surveys of thousands of executives.

SEE ALSO

Singapore losing edge in drawing and keeping talent: IMD report

Economies are then scored based on three categories - investment and development, appeal and readiness.

Investment and development takes into account indicators such as public spending on education, pupil-teacher ratio and health infrastructure, while appeal factors in components such as cost of living, worker motivation and quality of life.

Readiness assesses an economy's ability to nurture skills among its populace that match those needed by its economy.

Mr Jose Caballero, a senior economist with the business school, noted that Singapore's ranking rose primarily because of its high scores for talent readiness.

For example, it has a large percentage of graduates in the sciences and its students score well in the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa). The Pisa is an international benchmarking test that measures how well students use their knowledge to solve real-world problems.

But Singapore's appeal also dipped compared with the previous year. The report highlighted the cost of living index, effective personal income tax rates and exposure to particle pollution as areas where improvements can be made.

Hong Kong, the next-best-performing Asian economy, jumped three spots to 15th place, while Taiwan moved up seven notches to 20.

The United States was 12th while Japan was 35th and China 42nd.

Mr Caballero noted that there is no one approach for talent competitiveness: "Countries adopt different strategies for talent development, which differ on the emphasis they give... to the development of particular competencies."

Switzerland has reached "a better balance between the development of local talent and its attraction for overseas highly-skilled personnel" than Singapore.

It ranks first in its implementation of apprenticeship programmes, which contributes greatly to the alignment of talent demand and supply, Mr Caballero said.

"In appeal, Switzerland places fourth in worker motivation - Singapore is 20th - which can have a positive impact on the level of brain drain."

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Smoke haze blankets Sydney as bushfire threat rises

Hong Kong leader says campus protesters must surrender

North Korea dismisses postponement of joint drills

China says only it can rule on Hong Kong constitution

Gay-friendly work policies help retain top talent: study

Lawmakers urge US government to tighten export controls to China on security fears

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 11:39 AM
Life & Culture

‘The Crown’: who is Princess Anne?

[NEW YORK] In the latest season of "The Crown," the Duke of Edinburgh makes a request of his only daughter, Princess...

Nov 19, 2019 11:33 AM
Banking & Finance

KKR taps CK Infrastructure, buyout groups as it seeks bids for Goodpack: sources

[SINGAPORE] KKR & Co has tapped Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd and buyout groups including...

Nov 19, 2019 11:33 AM
Consumer

In the deserts of Dubai, salmon farming thrives

[DUBAI] from a control room in the middle of Dubai's desert, Norway's sunrises and sunsets and the cool currents of...

Nov 19, 2019 11:24 AM
Consumer

Cadbury candy maker sees ‘no stopping of growth’ in demand

[JAKARTA] Indonesia may have lost its position as the world's third-biggest cocoa producer because of slumping...

Nov 19, 2019 11:23 AM
Energy & Commodities

Australia signs critical minerals research pact with US

[MELBOURNE] Australia's minerals agency has signed a deal with its US counterpart to jointly develop a better...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly