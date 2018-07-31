You are here

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Analysts say the stocks look attractive again after falling 12% from May to July as ST Index retreats on trade war and other fears
Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM
BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Ms Lee does not think global growth is headed for a major slowdown, noting that volatility remains low despite the potential threat of a full-blown trade war.

Mr Tantia expects S'pore equities to generate 15-16% growth in earnings per share, one of the highest in S-E Asia, on the back of rising rates and higher oil prices.

INVESTMENT strategists are calling investors to reduce exposure to Asian equities in the face of rising rates, trade tensions, a stronger dollar and potential contagion from capital outflows from global emerging markets in the second-half of this year.

Still, Singapore

