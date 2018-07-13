You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore, EU free trade agreement a 'pathfinder' deal: Chan

It could pave the way for similar pacts between the EU and other Asian nations, says Trade and Industry Minister
Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180713_CHAN_3499841.jpg
Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing (right) meeting Member of the European Parliament and EUSFTA Rapporteur David Martin (left) on Wednesday.
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Brussels

THE free trade deal between Singapore and the European Union (EU), which is pending ratification, is a "pathfinder" deal that could pave the way for similar pacts between the EU and other Asian nations, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Wednesday.

Speaking

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

GIC puts more in tech firms but is mindful of surging valuations

Risk-reward outcome is key, crisis or not: GIC

MOUs between Singapore and S. Korea to promote trade and collaboration

Israel's Elbit speeds up race to fly military drones in civil airspace

US fiscal, trade policies make Fed call tougher: ex-Treasury secretary

Editor's Choice

Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

BT_20180713_HHPOSH13_3499789.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
4 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
5 Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC puts more in tech firms but is mindful of surging valuations

BT_20180713_STTHAM13FABW_3499670.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Consumer

Ogilvy sacks chief creative officer Tham Khai Meng over alleged misconduct

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening