You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore exports hit double-digit slump in March; government cites high base effect

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 8:34 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SINGAPORE’S export growth returned to the negative zone in March, partly on the previous year’s high base, according to government agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Wednesday.

Non-oil domestic exports were down by 11.7 per cent year on year, far worse than the median decline of 2.2 per cent predicted in a Bloomberg poll of private economists.

This was against the 4.8 per cent export growth notched in February, which was revised mildly downwards from a preliminary figure of 4.9 per cent.

DBS senior economist Irvin Seah had said in a report just the previous day that there should be “some positive ‘payback’ in industrial production and export numbers in the coming months”, as manufacturing sentiment metrics in the region seemed to point to inventory restocking.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But the payback appears to not have been delivered, as exports of both electronic and non-electronic products fell in March.

Electronic shipments kept contracting, after an 8.2 per cent drop in February. Save for November 2018, electronic export growth was negative year on year throughout 2018.

The latest data shows that the sector’s exports shrank by 26.7 per cent year on year in March, dragged down by disc media, as well as personal computers and integrated circuits.

Meanwhile, non-electronic exports dropped by 7 per cent, compared with the 9.4 per cent increase notched in February - no thanks to double-digit contractions in pharmaceutical, specialised machinery and petrochemical shipments.

Exports from the volatile pharmaceutical cluster were down by 36.5 per cent year on year, with specialised machinery lower by 24.4 per cent and petrochemicals shrinking by 15.1 per cent.

Overall, non-oil domestic exports were down by 14.3 per cent on a monthly, seasonally adjusted basis, against a 16 per cent expansion the month before.

Exports to almost all of Singapore’s top 10 markets were down in March, except for the United States. The fall was especially marked in Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

To top things off, exports to emerging markets also slid - to the tune of 21.9 per cent - with the decline led by markets in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Government & Economy

Trump vetoes measure barring US role in Saudi-led Yemen war

First shipment of Red Cross humanitarian aid arrives in Venezuela

World Bank calls on Israel to ease up on Palestinian economy

Satellite images may show reprocessing activity at North Korea nuclear site: US researchers

Voting in Indonesia's elections gets underway in east of country

Brazil Supreme Court draws fire for silencing critics

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
4 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BT_20190417_VISTB_3755961.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

7-ha Jurong tourism playground among moves to fend off rivals

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_Bank of Singapore_170419_5.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS, OCBC private bank AUM buck industry slide: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening