Singapore exports not very exposed to trade war: MTI analysts

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE world's biggest economies are at loggerheads but Singapore's exposure to the US-China trade war is small, an official analysis has found.
Other watchers also believe that growth from exports to five key South-east Asian markets could shelter the Republic from the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg