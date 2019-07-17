You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore exports post 4th month of double-digit decline with 17.3% plunge in June

Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 8:30 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BP_NODX_170719_46.jpg
Singapore’s exports, already in double-digit decline for three straight months, fell again in June, according to Enterprise Singapore data released on Wednesday morning.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE’S exports, already in double-digit decline for three straight months, fell again in June, according to Enterprise Singapore data released on Wednesday morning.

Non-oil domestic exports were down by 17.3 per cent on the year before, steeply worse than the drop of 9.6 per cent predicted by private economists in a Bloomberg poll.

June export figures - which comes after May’s preliminary drop of 15.9 per cent was revised down to 16.3 per cent - are being hotly watched for their impact on second-quarter economic data.

Recent flash estimates, based on April and May numbers, showed that the Republic’s gross domestic product (GDP) notched tepid growth of 0.1 per cent in the second quarter - and analysts are waiting for clarity on whether that figure could be downgraded in the final print.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Electronic shipments, which have been on a broadly downward trend since December 2017 continued to worsen. Exports posted a contraction of 31.9 per cent, even as May’s decade-low figures were revised a hair’s breadth lower, to a plunge of 31.6 per cent. Shrinking exports of integrated circuits, personal computers and disk media products fed the drop.

Meanwhile, non-electronic shipments were down by 12.4 per cent year on year in June, worsening from 11.1 per cent in the month prior, on the back of lower gold, petrochemical and pharmaceutical exports.

Save for the United States, non-oil exports to Singapore’s other top 10 markets fell again in June, led by Hong Kong, mainland China and the European Union.

On a seasonally adjusted, monthly basis, NODX slid by 7.6 per cent to S$12.9 billion, against an increase of 5.8 per cent in the month before.

Total trade decreased by 7.2 per cent year on year in June, as both exports and imports fell. The slip in May was revised downwards to 2.2 per cent, from 2.1 per cent before.

Official expectations for Singapore’s export growth were cut in May, when the outlook was downgraded to a range of between flat growth of zero and a 2 per cent decline.

Government & Economy

US, Japan eye possible small trade deal by September: sources

How North Korea’s leader gets his luxury cars

Former US governor Sanford mulls Trump primary challenge

European farms, wildlife parched in post-heatwave drought

UK to send third warship to Gulf

France urges G-7 to find 'international solution' on digital taxes

Editor's Choice

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

BT_20190717_JLBOS_3837019.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Discretionary portfolios finding favour with Bank of Singapore clients

BP_Hyflux_170719_12.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico says Hyflux rescue deal may be worth up to S$535 million

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
5 How can blockchain help create better public services?
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

BT_20190717_JLBOS_3837019.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Discretionary portfolios finding favour with Bank of Singapore clients

BP_BEST World International _170719_3.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World gets SGX nod on expanded independent review

BT_20190717_LTFONG17_3837039.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
SME

Singapore firm budgets up to S$15m for a full smart factory

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly