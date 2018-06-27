You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore factory output defies expectations to grow 11.1% in May

Although electronics is seeing its 27th straight month of growth, economists say strong showing won't last
Wed, Jun 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

ST_20180627_MANU27_4090681.jpg
Singapore's factory output continued to outperform in May, defying expectations of a slowdown in manufacturing.
LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE PHOTO

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S factory output continued to outperform in May, defying expectations of a slowdown in manufacturing.

But economists say this strong showing is unlikely to last - not least because of a baffling divergence between rising

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Easing of supply pressures a boon for hoteliers in 2018

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Total to co-charter Pavilion Energy's first LNG bunker vessel

Jun 27, 2018
Transport

Changi consortium wins bid to operate Fukuoka Airport

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening