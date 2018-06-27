You are here
Singapore factory output defies expectations to grow 11.1% in May
Although electronics is seeing its 27th straight month of growth, economists say strong showing won't last
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S factory output continued to outperform in May, defying expectations of a slowdown in manufacturing.
But economists say this strong showing is unlikely to last - not least because of a baffling divergence between rising
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg