You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore factory output up 13% in April, biomedical manufacturing doubles: EDB

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 1:10 PM
rchia@sph.com.sgRachelChiaBT

rk_manufacturing_260520.jpg
Singapore's manufacturing output in April increased for a second consecutive month following a surge in biomedical manufacturing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, preliminary figures from the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday showed.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE'S manufacturing output in April increased for a second consecutive month following a surge in biomedical manufacturing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, preliminary figures from the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday showed. 

On a year-on-year basis, manufacturing output rose 13 per cent. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output fell 3.5 per cent due to Covid-19-related measures implemented locally and overseas, with transport engineering and general manufacturing hardest hit.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output rose 3.6 per cent, increasing to 4.8 per cent when biomedical manufacturing was excluded.

Output for Singapore's biomedicals cluster surged 100.5 per cent in April, thanks to a growing pharmaceuticals segment; pharmaceuticals soared 141.3 per cent on the back of higher production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and biological products.

Output for the Republic's linchpin electronics cluster rose 0.8 per cent, driven mainly by increases in the semiconductors segment, while the rest of the electronic segments contracted.

SEE ALSO

Fortitude Budget could help to deal with expected rise in retrenchments: MOM official

Meanwhile, precision engineering output expanded 5.9 per cent, with increases in the machinery and systems segment due to higher production of semiconductor equipment. However, the precision modules and components segment contracted 5.6 per cent as the coronavirus pandemic dampened demand and disrupted operations locally and in key export markets. 

The general manufacturing cluster posted a contraction to the tune of 20.2 per cent as export demand softened and production scaled down due to Singapore's "circuit-breaker" measures. Specifically, the food, beverage and tobacco segment marked an output drop of 14.2 per cent on lower production of beverage concentrates, milk powder and confectionery, while the printing and miscellaneous industries segments fell 26.1 per cent and 27.1 per cent respectively.

Transport engineering output fell 24.1 per cent with contractions seen across all segments, with less work done in offshore projects and lower repair and maintenance activities as airlines grounded aircraft amid the pandemic.

Output from the chemicals cluster also shrank 6.8 per cent, largely due to declines in the petroleum and petrochemicals segments. Output in these two segments was affected by plant maintenance shutdowns, as well as a slowdown in demand arising from lockdowns in
key export markets in a bid to curb the pandemic. 

On Tuesday, Singapore again downgraded its official growth forecast for 2020 to between -7 per cent and -4 per cent as the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic continued. This is a worse outlook from the -4 per cent to -1 per cent range the Ministry of Trade and Industry posted in a previous estimate.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China's mask boom takes fabric away for nappy makers

Fortitude Budget could help to deal with expected rise in retrenchments: MOM official

BOJ's Kuroda says ready to ease more including via new steps

California opens places of worship, in-store retail businesses: health officials

Dubai to allow free movement, business activity from Wednesday

China will maintain stimulus even as economy improves

BREAKING NEWS

May 26, 2020 01:09 PM
Transport

Hong Kong airport to resume limited transit services

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will partly resume transit services at its international airport next week, the city's leader...

May 26, 2020 12:42 PM
SME

Carousell rolls out 1,000 help packages to assist heartland merchants in digitalisation

SINGAPORE-BASED online marketplace Carousell is offering 1,000 help packages to heartland retailers and service...

May 26, 2020 12:28 PM
Garage

Klook turns focus to domestic offerings, launches Klook Home amid Covid-19

TRAVEL booking startup Klook on Monday announced the launch of its new home-based experiences initiative...

May 26, 2020 12:26 PM
Government & Economy

China's mask boom takes fabric away for nappy makers

[BEIJING] China's ramp-up of mask production to counter the coronavirus outbreak has claimed unlikely victims -...

May 26, 2020 12:17 PM
Energy & Commodities

US drilling industry says offshore ban would crush jobs, government revenues

[BENGALURU] A US ban on new offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, which presidential hopeful Joe Biden promised...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.