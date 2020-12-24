You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore factory output up 17.9% in November on pharma, semicon boom

Thu, Dec 24, 2020 - 1:00 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SINGAPORE'S factory output was back on track in November, after an earlier decline, as plants in the volatile pharmaceuticals segment roared to life.

Industrial production surged by 17.9 per cent year on year, after a shock dip of 0.8 per cent in October, Economic Development Board (EDB) data showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing performance, fuelled by both biomedical and electronics clusters, handily beat the estimate of 14.1 per cent growth from analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

But, even excluding the volatile biomedical manufacturing cluster, factory output rose by 14 per cent, against the fall of 2.7 per cent in the month before.

Biomedical output jumped by 40.6 per cent in November, up from 10.7 per cent in October.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The medical technology segment also expanded on higher export demand for medical devices, but the cluster's growth came largely on a 50.8 per cent rise in the output of pharmaceuticals, which was driven by active pharmaceutical ingredients and biological products.

Meanwhile, Singapore's lynchpin electronics segment clocked 34.9 per cent growth to reverse the previous month's 1.1 per cent slip.

Although all segments expanded except infocomms and consumer electronics, the increase was fuelled by the semiconductor segment, which EDB attributed to demand from 5G markets and a low year-ago base.

The electronics-adjacent precision engineering industry raised output by 7.3 per cent, led by semiconductor equipment in the machinery and systems segment.

And the chemicals cluster overcame October's 0.6 per cent decline to grow 10.1 per cent in November.

To be sure, the petroleum segment extended its double-digit losing streak to shrink by 31.7 per cent, on continued weak demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic. But this loss was offset by 25.1 per cent growth in petrochemicals, after a year-ago low base from maintenance shutdowns, while speciality chemicals expanded by 8.9 per cent by churning out industrial gases and mineral oil additives.

On the other hand, the pandemic-hit transport engineering cluster registered a 29.5 per cent contraction in output, as higher production of land vehicle parts could not make up for the declines in marine and offshore engineering and aerospace.

"The levels of activity in the aerospace firms and shipyards remained low as new orders were adversely impacted by travel restrictions and weak global oil and gas market," the EDB said in its monthly manufacturing report.

General manufacturing was the other big loser, contracting by 13.3 per cent with all industries in the red, with the EDB noting factors such as lower production of drinks and milk powder, and "weak demand for construction-related products".

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, Singapore's manufacturing sector grew by 7.2 per cent in November, or 6 per cent with biomedical output excluded.

The latest EDB figures take Singapore's year-on-year production growth to 6.5 per cent for the first 11 months of 2020, or 2.1 per cent without biomedical manufacturing.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Facebook worries smaller rivals with openness on liability

South Korea to import J&J, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines for 16m people

Dubai sees economy shrinking 6.2% this year before 2021 growth

Trump pardons former campaign chairman Manafort, associate Roger Stone

Huawei executive wants Canada's bail conditions eased

China looks at cutting inequality in order to boost economy

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 24, 2020 12:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed Thursday with gains on hopes a post-Brexit trade deal will be signed soon, but...

Dec 24, 2020 12:24 PM
Real Estate

New York luxury real estate could be a bargain in 2021

[NEW YORK] Judging by the last quarter of 2020, New York's luxury real estate market should enter 2021 with...

Dec 24, 2020 12:00 PM
Real Estate

Broker's take: AmBank upgrades Malaysia Reits to 'overweight'

THE worst could be over for real estate investment trusts (Reits) in Malaysia, according to AmInvestment Bank (...

Dec 24, 2020 11:59 AM
Consumer

Apollo casino deal is approved after bid lifted to US$1.9b

[TORONTO] Apollo Global Management Inc. won shareholder approval for its US$1.9 billion takeover of Great Canadian...

Dec 24, 2020 11:53 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares gain ahead of Christmas as virus cases plateau

[BENGALURU] Australian shares finished higher in pre-Christmas trade on Thursday, as the country's most populous...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Keppel, SATS, ARA Logos, AMTD

Marina Bay Sands caught in net of whales and murky waters of third-party transfers

Trump pardons spark outrage

GCB segment ends 2020 on high note; buoyant mood expected to continue

Keppel to sell First King Properties for £73.6m

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for