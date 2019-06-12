Singapore FinTech Festival to combine with SWITCH event

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Enterprise Singapore and the National Research Foundation (NRF) will marry deeptech and fintech this year by combining Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) with the Singapore Week of Innovation and TeCHnology (SWITCH).

The event – SFF x SWITCH – will run from Nov 11 to Nov 15, the agencies announced on Wednesday. In a joint press statement, they said the event will bring insights from global thought leaders, showcase innovative solutions and engage entrepreneurs, investors and innovators from around the world.

"It will also provide rich networking opportunities for participants to collaborate on technological innovation across five key sectors – fintech, urban solutions and sustainability, health and biomedical sciences, advanced manufacturing and engineering, as well as digital services," said the statement.

Cheong Wei Yang, deputy chief executive officer of NRF, said the collaboration between SWITCH and SFF will consolidate national efforts to create value from science and technology.

The three-day conference and exhibition from Nov 11 to Nov 13 will feature for the first time the theme of sustainability. It comes on top of themes such as financial inclusion, artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud technology and cybersecurity. Investors and companies can access two dealmaking platforms this year. The first is Deal Fridays – curated dealmaking sessions for facilitating investment into startups – that will run every Friday from June 21 to Oct 25.

The second is TechInnovation, a technology-to-industry matching marketplace which facilitates business matching within the industry, seeds licensing opportunities and fosters open innovation collaborations.

There will also be three competitions for the global innovation community: the global fintech hackcelerator that matches startup solutions to industry's problem statements; Slingshot 2019, an international startup pitching competition, and the fintech awards, which recognises innovative financial technology solutions.

Workshops and other events will be conducted on Nov 14 and 15.

Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer, MAS, said the partnership between SFF and SWITCH this year will present a comprehensive showcase of innovations that benefit all segments of society.

Peter Ong, chairman of Enterprise Singapore, said Singapore's strong connectivity to the region will serve as a gateway for enterprises and market-driven solutions to reach Asia and beyond.

For more information on SFF x SWITCH 2019, visit www.SFFxSWITCH.com.