Singapore firms made 110,000 hotline calls about safe-distancing measures

BUSINESSES that were affected by the safe-distancing measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic made some 110,000 phone calls to Enterprise Singapore's (ESG) information hotline between April 3 and June 15, ESG said on Tuesday.
Another 45,000 e-mail enquiries were also received by ESG over the...
