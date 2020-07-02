Singapore firms see more payment delays in Q2; retail and services post highest jumps

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
PAYMENT delays among firms in Singapore have risen for another quarter, with retail and services posting the highest jumps out of all sectors, amid the economy's coronavirus-induced partial lockdown.
According to the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB), slow...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes