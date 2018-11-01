You are here

Singapore firms upbeat about trade despite US-China rift

Thu, Nov 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Despite ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, four in five Singapore businesses have a positive outlook on the international trade environment, according to the latest HSBC Navigator report.
Singapore

DESPITE ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, four in five Singapore businesses have a positive outlook on the international trade environment, according to the latest HSBC Navigator report.

This was just above the global average of 77 per cent, in the October

