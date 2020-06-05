You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore Food Agency to work with fresh food wholesale industry on study

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 1:00 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday said it will be embarking on a study of future infrastructure needs to support fresh food wholesale and distribution in the Republic.

The study, which is expected to be completed in 2022, will commence in the third quarter this year, and be done in consultation with industry stakeholders.

Covering both the seafood as well as the vegetable and fruits industries, the review will help SFA better understand different sectors related to fresh food distribution, wholesale and retail, the agency said. 

The consultation will examine how technological advancements, wholesale trends and evolving consumer and business preferences might impact future business models. It will also look at the infrastructure needed to facilitate such trends and improve operational efficiency, as well as benchmark the industry's processes against international best practices, it added. 

Findings from the study will be taken into consideration in the government's review of the fresh food wholesale industry in Singapore, the agency said. 

SEE ALSO

DBS and Food Bank to create app to streamline food donations

While the study is ongoing, SFA will be undertaking renovation and repair works at Jurong Fishery Port. 

Tenants can look forward to new installations and improvements such as electrical power for individual market lots, better drainage and lighting systems, as well as the provision of WiFi in the market, SFA said. 

Renovation works are slated to commence in the first half of 2022 and to complete in mid-2023.

Separately, SFA said it will be consolidating Senoko Fishery Port into Jurong Fishery Point by 2023. 

According to the agency's review, the level of activity and customer patronage at Senoko Fishery Port has decreased over the years, with the volume of seafood handled dropping by 62 per cent from 2000 to 2018. 

"The declining activity at Senoko Fishery Port, coupled with the renovation of Jurong Fishery Port, presents an opportunity for the consolidation of the fishery ports. This consolidation of the fishery ports will centralise wholesale seafood in Singapore and allow buyers to purchase seafood wholesale conveniently at a single location," the agency said. 

Merchants at Senoko Fishery Port who wish to continue their trade will be offered a market lot at the renovated Jurong Fishery Port, and additional lots will be built to cater to these merchants. 

Melvin Chow, senior director of SFA's food infrastructure development & management division, said: "SFA looks forward to partnering the industry to chart the future of fresh food wholesale in Singapore. The study will help us leverage new opportunities to plan and grow the fresh food wholesale industry.

"In addition, bringing both our fishery ports under one roof will help the industry remain sustainable and vibrant."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Mega rally in Philippine bonds has room to run along with peso

Australia to toughen foreign investment laws citing national security

Business formation to stay subdued, cessation may pick up: MTI

Covid-19 urgency meant some sourcing did not go via GeBiz: Indranee

Singapore to build vaccine manufacturing capacity amid pandemic: PM Lee

Japan's household spending falls at record pace as virus stalls economy

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 12:35 PM
Banking & Finance

Mega rally in Philippine bonds has room to run along with peso

[MANILA] After turning out to be the stars of emerging Asia this year, a strengthening peso, proactive central bank...

Jun 5, 2020 12:26 PM
Technology

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to invest US$1.2b in Reliance's Jio Platforms

[BENGALURU] Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday that Abu Dhabi state fund...

Jun 5, 2020 12:24 PM
Technology

Toshiba expects drop of 15.7% in annual profit, limited coronavirus impact

[TOKYO] Toshiba Corp expects annual operating profit to drop 15.7 per cent, it said on Friday, as a recent portfolio...

Jun 5, 2020 12:14 PM
Technology

China's Dada set to upsize its US IPO amid strong demand: sources

[NEW YORK] China's online grocery firm Dada Nexus is looking to increase the size of its US initial public offering...

Jun 5, 2020 12:05 PM
Consumer

JC Penney wins approval of contentious bankruptcy financing

[NEW YORK] JC Penney Co won approval from a federal judge Thursday for its controversial US$900 million bankruptcy...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.