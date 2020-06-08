You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore, France agree to keep supply chains for essential food open and connected

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 9:41 PM

[SINGAPORE] Singapore and France have agreed to maintain open and connected supply chains for essential food supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both countries affirmed their intention to do so in a joint statement by Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing and France's Minister of Agriculture and Food Didier Guillaume on Monday.

The statement said the ministers recognise it is in their mutual interest to ensure transport and delivery links remain open.

This will facilitate the flow of essential food and agricultural products, which is important for food security.

"The Ministers will work with relevant service providers in respect of the air and sea freight needs for the supply of food and agricultural products under the framework of this joint statement," it said.

SEE ALSO

Half of Singapore's new Covid-19 cases are symptomless: Lawrence Wong

Both ministers will also facilitate partnerships and collaboration between food companies, importers, and distributors of their two countries.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said the joint ministerial statement was issued following a video conference between Mr Chan and Mr Guillaume the same day.

They were joined by Singapore's Ambassador to France Zainal Mantaha and French Ambassador to Singapore Marc Abensour.

Mr Chan said that the two nations were strategic partners, and economic relations have been strengthened by the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement that came into force last November.

"Beyond enhancing bilateral trade in agri-food products, there is much we can do with French partners in areas such as agri-food technology, food safety standards," he said.

French agri-food exporters can also use Singapore as a platform to serve the rest of South-east Asia, said Mr Chan.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan hopes to draft G-7 joint statement on China security legislation on Hong Kong: source

German cabinet speeds up stimulus package

Spain's economy heads for recession with sharp Q2 contraction, Bank of Spain says

Construction, marine and process sectors identified for Covid-19 surveillance testing

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Australia says China unresponsive to its pleas to ease tensions

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 09:36 PM
Government & Economy

Japan hopes to draft G-7 joint statement on China security legislation on Hong Kong: source

[TOKYO] Japan hopes to draft a joint statement on China's new security legislation on Hong Kong at the next Group of...

Jun 8, 2020 09:27 PM
Government & Economy

German cabinet speeds up stimulus package

[BERLIN] German Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition is speeding up the implementation of its giant stimulus...

Jun 8, 2020 09:21 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi Arabia to end voluntary cuts on top of Opec+ pact

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia will boost output in July to match its output Opec quota while ending voluntary deeper cuts as...

Jun 8, 2020 09:14 PM
Transport

Austria strikes 450m euro bailout deal for Lufthansa unit: sources

[VIENNA] Austria has agreed to a smaller-than-expected bailout package for Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines of 450...

Jun 8, 2020 09:09 PM
Consumer

Chinese liquor makers seek listings as investors keep spirits up

[SHANGHAI] Two more liquor makers have sought listings in China, riding a wave of investor enthusiasm over spirit...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.