Singapore, Germany to start green lane for business travel

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE and Germany have agreed to start a reciprocal green lane allowing travel for business or official reasons, the latest step by governments to prise open borders largely sealed by the coronavirus.
Residents of both countries will have to follow virus prevention...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes