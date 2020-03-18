Singapore gets food supplies despite Malaysia's virus lockdown

Most Singapore wholesalers and retailers managed to receive goods after Malaysia imposed a partial travel lockdown the previous day to curb the spread of coronavirus, the city state's Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Mr Chan said Singapore is aware from companies that some trucks loaded with things other than food haven't been allowed to come in. The government is monitoring the situation closely.

Other goods such as pharmaceuticals and infant diapers have come through to Singapore from Malaysia.

Most companies have also managed to secure necessary accomodation for Malaysian workers who have opted to remain in Singapore amid Malaysia's recent travel ban, Mr Chan said. Mr Chan thanked the Malaysian workers for their personal sacrifice of remaining in Singapore to ensure that business operations and essential services in the city state can continue.

Many firms in Singapore are reliant on labour from Malaysia with some 300,000 people using the land crossings daily.

Some Singaporean companies have activated alternative transport arrangements via sea and air freight to bring goods in from Malaysia.

BLOOMBERG