You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore gets new High Court judge and judicial commissioner

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 4:08 PM

SINGAPORE judicial commissioner Vincent Hoong will become a High Court judge in January next year, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Friday.

His appointment by President Halimah Yacob, on the advice of the Prime Minister, comes after he became a judicial commissioner of the Supreme Court in April this year.

With over 34 years of experience in both the judiciary and legal service, Mr Hoong's past roles include being registrar, district judge and chief executive of the Singapore Land Authority.

The President also appointed, on the advice of the Prime Minister, Mohan Ramamirtha Subbaraman as a judicial commissioner of the Supreme Court from January next year, for a period of two years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Mohan, who is the managing director of Resource Law, was called to the Bar in 1993.

SEE ALSO

Kannan Ramesh appointed Judicial Commissioner of High Court

Besides specialising in maritime, shipping and international trade disputes, he has acted as counsel in contentious commercial matters involving employment law, shareholder disputes and insolvency.

He was also among the first group of legal practitioners to be accredited as senior accredited specialists in maritime and shipping law this year by the Singapore Academy of Law. He is also on the panel of arbitrators of the Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration and a fellow of the Singapore Institute of Arbitrators.

With the new appointments, the Supreme Court will have a total of 24 judges - including four Judges of Appeal and the Chief Justice - as well as four judicial commissioners, four senior judges and 18 international judges.

The swearing-in ceremony for both appointees will take place on Jan 3 at the Istana.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Hong Kong's cash pool tightens as Alibaba primes for US$13b listing

New York City, London and Vancouver losing lustre with luxury homebuyers

Hong Kong losing its crown in luxury Swiss watch market: Panerai CEO

Malaysia Q3 current account surplus falls to RM11.5b

French tourist killed taking selfie at Thai waterfall

Indonesia swings back to trade surplus in October: stats bureau

BREAKING

Nov 15, 2019 03:43 PM
Garage

Vegan cheese waits for its big moment. These companies want to make it happen

[ZURICH] Fridges across Europe and the US are filled with almond drinks, oat milk and plant-based meat substitutes....

Nov 15, 2019 03:39 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks close 1% higher as Kudlow remarks boost trade deal optimism

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended higher on Friday as White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow's remarks revived...

Nov 15, 2019 03:29 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares hoisted by positive White House comments on trade deal

[BENGALURU] Australian shares advanced on Friday, capping a second straight week of gains, as fresh signs of...

Nov 15, 2019 03:23 PM
Companies & Markets

GS Holdings price surge prompts SGX query

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) flagged "unusual price movements" in Catalist-listed GS Holdings' shares on Friday.

Nov 15, 2019 03:05 PM
Transport

Singapore electric motorcycle venture picks up speed

SINGAPORE'S first electric motorcycle is set to go full throttle with the expected unveiling of a prototype in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly