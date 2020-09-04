You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore government agrees 'in principle' to live streaming of Parliament

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 3:59 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

THE Singapore government has agreed "in principle" to the live streaming of parliamentary proceedings, Communications and Information Minister S Iswaran said on Friday.

"We also note the global and technological trends, which have made online streaming commonplace and seen legislatures live streaming their proceedings in many countries," Mr Iswaran said during the debate on Motion of Thanks in Parliament.

His ministry will study the technical and implementation details with details to be announced later, the minister said.

"Our aim, as always, will be to achieve transparency, accountability and accessibility while preserving the integrity and dignity of parliamentary proceedings," he said.

The decision comes even as the government continues to hold reservations about it, he noted.

SEE ALSO

Self-employed income relief expected to cost S$2b in total, above original S$1.2b estimate

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While there have been several calls in the past for proceedings to be streamed live, Mr Iswaran said the government had been reluctant for both "practical and policy reasons".

Demand for such live broadcasts, even of major speeches is low at about 10 per cent that of free-to-air television news, he said.

At the same time, Parliament is a forum for serious debate on national issues and members should not play to the gallery, he said, adding that live broadcasts risk compromising this.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Australian PM wants internal borders open by Christmas

Self-employed income relief expected to cost S$2b in total, above original S$1.2b estimate

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

400 firms on watchlist for foreign hiring practices, but not productive to name: Josephine Teo

Australia says cyber attacks rise, cites 4,500 hacking attempts in one day

Singapore retail sales fall 8.5% in July as Covid-19 continues to pummel sector

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 4, 2020 03:44 PM
Technology

Apple commits to freedom of information and expression in human rights policy

[BENGALURU] Apple said it was committed to freedom of information and expression in a document it has published on...

Sep 4, 2020 03:39 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares open lower on weak tech, banks rise on merger talks

[BENGALURU] European shares opened lower on Friday as a technology-fuelled rout from the prior session continued,...

Sep 4, 2020 03:32 PM
Transport

Airlines can't afford to wait for vaccine: Iata top doctor

SINGAPORE] The airline industry can't afford to wait for a vaccine. That's the message from the International Air...

Sep 4, 2020 03:26 PM
Transport

Ryanair boosts balance sheet with 400m euro share placement

[DUBLIN] Ryanair has raised 400 million euros (S$646 million) from shareholders to strengthen its balance sheet as...

Sep 4, 2020 03:20 PM
Consumer

Disney's all-Asian 'Mulan' makes historic small-screen debut

[LOS ANGELES] Disney's live-action Mulan featuring an all-Asian cast finally premieres Friday, launching on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB positive on FCT's AsiaRetail Fund, Bedok Point deals

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Singapore retail sales fall 8.5% in July as Covid-19 continues to pummel sector

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.