Singapore government to unveil additional Covid-19 support measures on Thursday

Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 5:20 PM
UPDATED Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 5:58 PM
WORKERS, businesses and households in Singapore can expect additional support measures from the government soon, to help them cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

These measures will be announced in a ministerial statement by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Thursday afternoon, said a statement by the Ministry of Finance on Monday. 

This comes just five weeks after Budget 2020 was announced and there will be live television and radio coverage of the supplementary budget. The full statement will be published on the Singapore Budget website after delivery.

"This is the first time that we are introducing a supplementary budget so soon after the main budget, reflecting how fast the situation has deteriorated over the past weeks," said Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, in a Facebook post on Monday evening. 

"Covid-19 is spreading across the globe, and the situation is changing swiftly. No one can foretell the future, but as long as we stay alert and dynamic, we can adapt to the rapidly evolving situation," he added. 

