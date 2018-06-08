Singapore has sought Interpol help to find, arrest Jho Low since 2016: Singapore authorities

Malaysian authorities conducting a probe into troubled state investment fund 1MDB have issued an arrest warrant for financier Low Taek Jho and are preparing warrants for two others, including a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker, people with knowledge of the matter said.

SINGAPORE authorities said that they have sought help from Interpol to locate and arrest two key figures related to 1MDB fund flows since 2016.

Singapore and Malaysian investigators also met on Thursday to exchange information and commit to continued cooperation in the probe into Malaysian state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), according to a joint statement by Singapore's Attorney-General's Chambers, Commercial Affairs Department and Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Singapore said that an Interpol "red notice" has been out for Low Taek Jho - or Jho Low - and Tan Kim Loong since October 2016 on the Republic's request following warrants of arrest issued by Singapore in April and May of that same year. The authorities said that investigations are continuing into several other individuals suspected of being involved in 1MDB-related offences in Singapore.

An Interpol red notice is a request by a member country to locate and provisionally arrest a person based on a valid national arrest warrant. In this case, it was issued for the two individuals suspected to have committed offences in Singapore and cannot be located here. All members of Interpol, including Malaysia, would have been aware of the red notices when they were published, Singapore said.

Singapore's statement came following media reports that Malaysia is planning the arrest of Mr Low and ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng. Citing unidentified sources, Bloomberg reported that the Malaysian authorities are expected to issue arrest warrants on the two men.

Mr Tan was the named beneficial owner of four accounts maintained at Falcon Bank that were used to funnel 1MDB money. It has been alleged that these accounts that were, in fact, run by Mr Low. Falcon's operations in Singapore have been shut by Singapore regulators for being used for money laundering transactions linked to 1MDB, the biggest money laundering scandal that has ever hit Singapore.

On Thursday, the Singapore authorities met with the Malaysian 1MDB taskforce led by Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail at Singapore's invitation. Calling the meeting "productive", with a "fruitful exchange of information", the Singapore authorities said both sides have agreed to continue this cooperation.

"Singapore law enforcement and regulatory agencies have been actively investigating possible money-laundering and other offences pertaining to 1MDB-related fund flows, starting in March 2015," the Singapore authorities said.

"Singapore does not tolerate the use of its financial system as a refuge or conduit for illicit funds. We have taken strong action against financial institutions and individuals who have broken laws within our jurisdiction in connection with 1MDB-related fund flows, including criminal charges and convictions, as well as large financial penalties."