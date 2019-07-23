Singapore headline, core inflation weaken in June

Singapore's headline inflation eased in June, ending a four-month streak of edging upwards, according to consumer price index (CPI) figures released by the Department of Statistics on Tuesday.

Headline inflation was 0.6 per cent year on year, down from 0.9 per cent in May and below economists' expectations of 0.8 per cent. This was due to lower private road transport, services and retail inflation, as well as a larger decline in costs of electricity and gas and accommodation.

Private road transport costs edged up 0.2 per cent, slower than the 1.5 per cent rise the previous month. Accommodation costs fell 1.1 per cent, slightly faster than May's 1 per cent pace.

Core inflation, which strips out housing and private road transport costs, edged down to 1.2 per cent year on year, in line with economists' expectations and down from 1.3 per cent in May.

Services inflation eased to 1.7 per cent in June, down from 2 per cent in May. Retail inflation also slowed to 0.4 per cent, from 0.5 per cent in May.

The cost of electricity and gas fell 4.8 per cent, steeper than May's 4 per cent fall, as the nationwide rollout of the Open Electricity Market continued to dampen electricity prices.

Food inflation stayed unchanged at 1.4 per cent, with an uptick in food services inflation broadly offsetting a smaller increase in the prices of non-cooked food items.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry maintained their 2019 inflation outlook, continuing to expect core inflation to come in near the mid-point of the forecast range of 1 to 2 per cent, and headline inflation to average 0.5 to 1.5 per cent.

For the rest of the year, external sources of inflation "are likely to be benign", they said. At home, labour market conditions have largely held up and will support moderate wage increases, but an acceleration in inflationary pressures is unlikely given Singapore's slower economic growth, global uncertainties, and the continuing restraining effects of monetary policy tightening in 2018.

Following the recent release of flash figures that showed second quarter growth nearly flat at 0.1 per cent, economists have begun to expect the MAS to ease monetary policy at its next policy meeting in October.