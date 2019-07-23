You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore headline, core inflation weaken in June

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 1:00 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

AK_sgsl_2307.jpg
Singapore's headline inflation eased in June, ending a four-month streak of edging upwards, according to consumer price index (CPI) figures released by the Department of Statistics on Tuesday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE'S headline inflation eased in June, ending a four-month streak of edging upwards, according to consumer price index (CPI) figures released by the Department of Statistics on Tuesday.

Headline inflation was 0.6 per cent year on year, down from 0.9 per cent in May and below economists' expectations of 0.8 per cent. This was due to lower private road transport, services and retail inflation, as well as a larger decline in costs of electricity and gas and accommodation.

Private road transport costs edged up 0.2 per cent, slower than the 1.5 per cent rise the previous month. Accommodation costs fell 1.1 per cent, slightly faster than May's 1 per cent pace.

Core inflation, which strips out housing and private road transport costs, edged down to 1.2 per cent year on year, in line with economists' expectations and down from 1.3 per cent in May.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Services inflation eased to 1.7 per cent in June, down from 2 per cent in May. Retail inflation also slowed to 0.4 per cent, from 0.5 per cent in May.

The cost of electricity and gas fell 4.8 per cent, steeper than May's 4 per cent fall, as the nationwide rollout of the Open Electricity Market continued to dampen electricity prices.

Food inflation stayed unchanged at 1.4 per cent, with an uptick in food services inflation broadly offsetting a smaller increase in the prices of non-cooked food items.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry maintained their 2019 inflation outlook, continuing to expect core inflation to come in near the mid-point of the forecast range of 1 to 2 per cent, and headline inflation to average 0.5 to 1.5 per cent.

For the rest of the year, external sources of inflation "are likely to be benign", they said. At home, labour market conditions have largely held up and will support moderate wage increases, but an acceleration in inflationary pressures is unlikely given Singapore's slower economic growth, global uncertainties, and the continuing restraining effects of monetary policy tightening in 2018.

Following the recent release of flash figures that showed second quarter growth nearly flat at 0.1 per cent, economists have begun to expect the MAS to ease monetary policy at its next policy meeting in October.

Government & Economy

China's police state goes global, leaving refugees in fear

Pakistani intelligence led CIA to Bin Laden: Imran Khan

South Korea says fired warning shots at Russian military jet

Who blinks first? Boris Johnson's risky Brexit bet

Trump nominee for Fed calls for sharp interest rate cut

South Korea central bank says Japan's export curbs among top three economic risks

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BP_Koufu_230719_9.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Koufu share rally may have legs still as it seeks new growth

Most Read

1 Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price
2 Singapore job seekers expect 17% pay rise on average when they switch jobs: Survey
3 One Pearl Bank sells 160 units out of 200 released on launch weekend
4 S-Reits can no longer be seen as 'low-risk' if leverage limit is raised: OCBC
5 Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Photo 1_Funan.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust Q2 DPU up 3.9% to 2.92 S cents

Joel_Trax.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Garage

Retail analytics startup Trax closes US$100m round, makes Singapore unicorn list

Jul 23, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CMT, FCOT, ESR-Reit, Datapulse, Trendlines, Nico Steel

BP_Oei Hong Leong_230719_37.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong wins long-running Vancouver property case

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly