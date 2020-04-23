You are here

Singapore headline inflation falls to zero in March; 'circuit breaker' expected to keep lid on consumer prices

Thu, Apr 23, 2020 - 1:17 PM
Singapore's headline inflation was flat in March, narrowly avoiding the negative turn that the core inflation gauge had taken just the month before.
The all-items consumer price index (CPI) was unchanged year on year, easing from the 0.3 per cent uptick in February, according to official data released on Thursday. This beat the median contraction of 0.2 per cent predicted by private-sector economists in a Bloomberg poll. 

Meanwhile, core inflation, which the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) uses as a guide for monetary policy, remained in the negative zone in March.

In line with economists' predictions, core inflation weakened to -0.2 per cent from -0.1 per cent in February. The central bank metric strips out accommodation and private road transport costs.

Now, with Singapore moving in early-April to a "circuit breaker" as the Covid-19 pandemic locks down the world, the MAS and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) noted in their outlook statement that safe-distancing measures and weaker domestic labour market conditions "will dampen consumer demand, thereby capping price increases for discretionary goods and services".

"Domestic cost pressures are likely to remain low as some degree of spare capacity in the economy emerges. Inflation is thus expected to remain subdued," they added.

Overall inflation slipped in March on the back of steeper declines in the cost of services such as education and healthcare, the data showed.

Services inflation fell to -0.7 per cent from -0.4 per cent in February, with the MAS and MTI citing lower costs for point‐to‐point transport services and telecommunication services, as well as larger declines in healthcare and holiday expenses.

"Prices of outbound travel‐related items will decline, given the sharp reduction in aviation and tourism activities globally," they warned in their joint statement.

Still, food costs went up by 1.5 per cent, just a hair's breadth below the 1.6 per cent increase in February. Meat, vegetable and bread and cereals drove the price hike, and the authorities noted that "international measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak have led to supply chain disruptions, which could put some upward pressure on imported food price".

Private transport costs fell by 0.3 per cent year on year in March - against 2.4 per cent growth in February - as petrol prices and parking fees went down, even though accommodation costs rose by 0.5 per cent, up from 0.4 per cent before, on stronger housing rentals.

The MAS and MTI have affirmed the full-year forecast range of between ‐1 per cent and zero, for both all-items and core inflation. The official estimates had already been downgraded in end-March from a positive outlook of between 0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent.

