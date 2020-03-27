You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore hotels 51% full in Feb 2020, room revenues plunge 40%: STB

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 1:56 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

SINGAPORE hotels were only half-filled in February, resulting in a 40 per cent plunge in room revenues, as coronavirus fears threaten to bring the global travel industry to a grinding halt, according to data from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

The standard average occupancy rate in February 2020 was 51 per cent, a steep fall from the 83.1 per cent in January, which saw little impact yet from the Covid-19 outbreak that was mostly confined to China. In contrast, the rate was 88.5 per cent in February 2019.

While the average room rate in February 2020, at S$230 per night, saw a 2.3 per cent year-on-year gain, the revenue per available room was down to S$117, representing a 41 per cent year-on-year drop.

Large hotels, defined by STB as those with more than 300 rooms, appear to be the worst hit in occupancy rate at 51.4 per cent, representing a year-on-year drop of 39.5 percentage points. They also saw their revenue per available room sink 42.7 per cent year on year to under S$125.

Medium-sized hotels that have between 101 and 299 rooms were moderately affected in comparison, with a 35.4 percentage point drop in occupancy rate to 52.1 per cent. Their revenue per available room fell 36.3 per cent to S$114.

SEE ALSO

Singapore, South Korea affirm importance of keeping trade, supply chains open amid coronavirus crisis

Small hotels, which have up to 100 rooms, had an occupancy rate of 46.2 per cent, which is 26.6 percentage points lower than a year ago. Revenue per available room for these hotels fell 30 per cent year on year to S$71.

These statistics came ahead of widespread border closures and national lockdowns across the world, as it was in March that the Covid-19 outbreak was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Since the emergence of the virus in Wuhan, China in late-December, Covid-19 has sickened more than half a million people globally and killed more than 24,000.

Government & Economy

Singapore, South Korea affirm importance of keeping trade, supply chains open amid coronavirus crisis

US cancels major Philippines war games due to virus

India's coronavirus heroes come under attack

Australia to quarantine international arrivals in virus fight

China's industrial firms post steepest fall in profits in a decade

South Korea reports 91 new coronavirus cases, total 9,332: KCDC

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 27, 2020 01:36 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore, South Korea affirm importance of keeping trade, supply chains open amid coronavirus crisis

[SINGAPORE] Singapore and South Korea reiterated the importance of ensuring open trade flows and supply chain...

Mar 27, 2020 01:29 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong watchdog steps up monitoring of fund managers amid volatility

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's markets watchdog warned fund managers on Friday to be careful when selling illiquid...

Mar 27, 2020 12:47 PM
Consumer

'Printing money': booming mask producers in China meet global demand

[BEIJING] As the coronavirus pandemic that originated in a central Chinese city has gone global, thousands of...

Mar 27, 2020 12:38 PM
Garage

WeWork says virus will hamper ability to hit 2020 targets

[SAN FRANCISCO] WeWork says it doesn't expect to hit its 2020 financial targets as it grapples with the coronavirus...

Mar 27, 2020 12:27 PM
Government & Economy

US cancels major Philippines war games due to virus

[MANILA] The US military has cancelled large-scale exercises involving thousands of troops in the Philippines in May...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.