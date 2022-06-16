You are here

Home > Government & Economy
SUBSCRIBERS

Singapore households, businesses to brace for interest rate ‘shock’; Fed hike to slow Asean recovery: Economists

Thu, Jun 16, 2022 - 9:26 PM
UPDATED Thu, Jun 16, 2022 - 9:26 PM
tessaoh@sph.com.sg@TessaOhBT
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

bt20220615chcrane15.jpg
The United States’ Federal Reserve’s historic rate hike will dampen growth in Singapore and Asean, say economists.
PHOTO: REUTERS

THE United States’ Federal Reserve’s historic rate hike will dampen growth in Singapore and Asean, while the higher interest rates will put pressure on households...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

SEE ALSO

BOE raises rates to highest since 2009, warns more to come

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

READ MORE

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 16, 2022 09:21 PM
Government & Economy

US housing starts decline to lowest level in more than a year

New US home construction dropped in May, highlighting the impact of...
UPDATED 6 mins ago
Jun 16, 2022 08:54 PM
Government & Economy

US jobless claims edge lower, reflecting tight labour market

APPLICATIONS for US unemployment insurance were little changed last week, suggesting the labour market remains...
UPDATED 32 mins ago
Jun 16, 2022 08:35 PM
Stocks

London Stock Exchange pours cold water on merging listing segments

Compressing Britain’s 2 company listing segments to attract more...
UPDATED 51 mins ago
Jun 16, 2022 07:57 PM
Technology

Meta, Google, Twitter vow to fight fake news better as EU gets tougher

META, Alphabet unit Google, Twitter and Microsoft agreed on Thursday (Jun 16) to take a tougher line against...
UPDATED 1 hr ago
Jun 16, 2022 08:24 PM
Banking & Finance

BOE raises rates to highest since 2009, warns more to come

THE Bank of England (BOE) raised interest rates for a fifth straight time, and sent its strongest signal yet that it is...
UPDATED 1 hr ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Capital A evaluating all fundraising options ahead of planned New York listing

Meta, Google, Twitter vow to fight fake news better as EU gets tougher

BOE raises rates to highest since 2009, warns more to come

Sterling drops, Swiss franc jumps after BOE and SNB rate hikes

Art SG will finally open – and it looks splendid

Purchase this article

Help us improve!

Join our panel of readers and help us improve The Business Times experience.

I am interested