You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore, India to cut tariffs on 30 more products after trade pact review

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 1:47 PM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

SINGAPORE and India will reduce or remove tariffs on a further 30 products, improve rules of origin and facilitate mutual recognition of nursing standards following the second review of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between the two countries.

The conclusion of the review took place on Friday, Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced.

Following the new update, tariffs on 30 products will be reduced or eliminated to the level under the free trade agreement between India and the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean). The new preferential tariffs apply to a variety of sectors, including food and Nylon moulding powder.

Rules of origin will also become more flexible, allowing certain goods to qualify as Singapore-originating even when a limited amount of inputs used in production do not meet the change in tariff classification requirement. New product specific rules, which are typically easier to meet than the general rule of origin, have also been created for goods such as machinery parts and edible oils. These will make it easier for Singapore exports into India to qualify for preferential tariffs, the MTI said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Both countries have agreed on a mutual recognition agreement on nursing as well to facilitate better understanding of their standards in regulating the training and practice of nursing.

Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran said: "The upgraded agreement will enable more Singapore companies to qualify for lower tariffs. This improves local exporters’ access to the Indian market. I encourage our companies to make full use of the upgraded agreement and explore more opportunities for collaboration in India."

CECA first came into force in 2005, and the first review concluded in 2007. Total bilateral trade between Singapore and India has grown from S$16.6 billion in 2005 to S$25.2 billion in 2017.

Government & Economy

Canada hits US with billions in retaliatory tariffs in steel row

Italy needs to work harder, be less corrupt: Juncker

Thai May headline CPI accelerates to 1.49%, beats forecast

Mattis, Modi in Singapore for security summit

Small accounting firms to get S$2.4m boost to go digital; roadmap eyes 2,000 new accounting jobs by 2020

Trump plays down chances of quick breakthrough as North Koreans bring letter

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

328191175_0-6.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

BT_20180601_LKURA1_3457631.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen bidding expected for Dairy Farm GLS site

Most Read

1 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
2 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
3 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
4 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
5 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

US-U_S_-STEEL-COMPANIES-SET-TO-BENEFIT-FROM-TRUMP-TARIFF-IMPLEME-034706.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

US allies hit back at Washington's steel, aluminum tariffs

Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's PropNex Realty preparing to launch IPO: sources

_ALH5942.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Jawala IPO's public tranche 18.5 times subscribed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening