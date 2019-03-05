Singapore Intellectual Property Office named best in Asia, second worldwide

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
IN its third annual IP Office Innovation Ranking study, the World Trademark Review (WTR) has named the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) as the most innovative IPO in Asia, and second only to the European Union IPO worldwide.
IPOS shares its second-place
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg