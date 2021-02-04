Singapore keeps key links going with very selective quarantine-free entry

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE Lion City is still open for business: Key global travellers who need to enter Singapore are given flexibility by the authorities, even if they do not qualify for the inbound travel channels formally in place here.
Stay-home notice (SHN) requirements can even be waived...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes