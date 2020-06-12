You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore launches first national standard on guidelines for e-commerce transactions

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 2:55 PM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

ENTERPRISE Singapore (ESG) and the Singapore Standards Council (SSC) on Friday launched the Republic's first national standard on guidelines for e-commerce transactions.

Online retailers and intermediaries like online marketplaces can use the new Technical Reference 76 (TR 76) guidelines as a checklist to develop e-commerce processes and policies, and convey clear and comprehensive information to consumers, ESG and SSC said in a joint release.

A TR is a provisional standard developed to address urgent industry demand, and issued for industry trials for a period of time. 

TR 76 covers the entire e-commerce transaction process - including browsing, purchasing, payment, delivery, product tracking, and returns - as well as best customer support practices.

Examples of these guidelines include displaying the organisation, transaction, and product and service details on e-commerce platforms, and ensuring that information - such as the product availability, warranty period, payment modes, delivery options, and fees or taxes - is listed clearly on items placed in the shopping cart of online marketplaces and retailer sites.

SEE ALSO

Singapore signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile, New Zealand

Other examples include having online marketplaces and retailers put up information on terms and conditions, frequently asked questions, and mechanisms used to handle general enquiries, complaints, and transaction disputes.

TR 76 was developed by a working group on e-commerce appointed by ESG and SSC.

The group comprises representatives from the Consumers Association of Singapore, Singapore Retailers Association (SRA), e-commerce sites Carousell and Shopee, and payment and logistics service providers, among others.

The new standard complements government efforts to bolster the presence of small and medium enterprises in the e-commerce market amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

SRA executive director Rose Tong said the association expects online retail to make up a larger share of retail sales with the prolonged outbreak.

"As more retail companies venture into online platforms, TR 76 will support businesses in implementing e-commerce effectively and efficiently," she added.

ESG director-general for quality and excellence Choy Sauw Kook said the guidelines will help businesses develop policies and processes that enhance consumer confidence and trust.

These are "key considerations which will drive the growth of the e-industry", she added.

TR 76 can be purchased from the Singapore Standards eShop. To support enterprises' efforts in combating Covid-19 and boost economic recovery, the public can view TR 76 for free for a limited time on ESG's website.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 12, 2020 02:44 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kongers withdraw HK$1.44b in pension funds in Q4, up 46% on-year

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong residents leaving the city for good withdrew an aggregate HK$1.44 billion (S$258 million) from...

Jun 12, 2020 02:37 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower after Wall Street rout

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday following a plunge in US shares on revived worries about the coronavirus...

Jun 12, 2020 02:13 PM
Garage

Fincy receives US$11m injection from parent GBCI Ventures

SINGAPORE-BASED fintech startup Fincy on Friday said it has received US$11 million from its parent company GBCI...

Jun 12, 2020 01:54 PM
Banking & Finance

Duo to be charged with cheating 8 banks in Singapore, HK of more than US$340m

A FORMER chief finance officer (CFO) and a former treasury manager will be charged in court on Friday for their...

Jun 12, 2020 01:16 PM
Government & Economy

Goldman Sachs is said to try to avoid pleading guilty in 1MDB scandal

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs is trying to get federal prosecutors to ease up on the bank for its role in a brazen scheme...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.