Singapore life insurance sector sees 10% rise in new sales for Q1

SINGAPORE'S life insurance industry saw new business, in terms of total weighted premiums, grow 10 per cent to S$965.8 million for the first quarter from January to March 2020, from S$877.8 million a year ago.
This comes as more consumers took action to secure their financial future in...
