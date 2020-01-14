You are here

Singapore logistics firm charged with false declaration on workplace discrimination

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 4:00 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg

THE Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has for the first time charged a company in court with falsely declaring that it had considered Singaporean job applicants fairly before trying to employ a foreigner.

MOM on Tuesday said its investigations revealed that Ti2 Logistics had declared in an employment pass (EP) application that it interviewed two Singaporean citizens and considered local candidates fairly for the position of business development manager.

However, the logistics company had already pre-selected the EP applicant for the role and had no intention to interview any Singaporean candidates, MOM said.

Since 2014, employers submitting EP applications are required to first advertise on MyCareersFuture.sg (unless exempted), and fairly consider all candidates, under the updated Fair Consideration Framework to tackle workplace discrimination.

Employers convicted of offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act may be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

