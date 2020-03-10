Singapore logistics firm fined S$18,000 for lying about fair hiring

A COMPANY has been convicted of falsely declaring in its work pass application that it had considered Singaporean candidates fairly, in order to hire a foreigner it had pre-selected for a job.

Ti2 Logistics’ sole director, Francis Chiang Tin Yui, pleaded guilty to one charge under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. The Singaporean was the firm's main decision maker and in charge of operations and recruitment.

The court imposed a fine of S$18,000, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a press statement on Tuesday.

MOM also barred the company from hiring foreigners for 24 months, and will revoke with immediate effect the work pass of the foreign employee who was hired for the position.

Ti2 was involved in the business of freight forwarding, packing and crating services.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

It is the first company in Singapore to be prosecuted for making false declarations on fair hiring considerations, under the enhanced Fair Consideration Framework (FCF) which details fair hiring requirements for employers in the Republic.

Under the FCF, companies must advertise a job position on MyCareersFuture.sg (formerly called Jobs Bank) for 14 calendar days before they can apply for an Employment Pass (EP) for that role.

In June last year, Ti2 submitted an EP application for a foreign candidate it had pre-selected for the role of general manager. The company indicated that it had interviewed one foreigner, but MOM rejected the EP application because Ti2 did not comply with the FCF requirement.

To circumvent that requirement, Ti2 then posted an advertisement on Jobs Bank for a business development manager role last July.

Although 22 local candidates submitted their resumes via Jobs Bank for that position, Ti2 did not review and consider any of them, MOM found.

The company then resubmitted the EP application for the pre-selected foreign candidate, lying that it had interviewed two Singaporeans and one foreigner for the position.

“Ti2 Logistics’ conviction is a strong reminder to employers that MOM does not tolerate any form of workplace discrimination,” said Christine Loh, director of employment standards enforcement at the ministry’s labour relations and workplaces division.

“It is unacceptable for employers to treat the job advertising requirement under the FCF as a paper exercise,” she added.

Employers who make false declarations to the Controller of Work Passes in their work pass applications can be fined up to S$20,000 and/or jailed for up to two years for each charge.