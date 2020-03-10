You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore logistics firm fined S$18,000 for lying about fair hiring

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 4:33 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

A COMPANY has been convicted of falsely declaring in its work pass application that it had considered Singaporean candidates fairly, in order to hire a foreigner it had pre-selected for a job.

Ti2 Logistics’ sole director, Francis Chiang Tin Yui, pleaded guilty to one charge under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. The Singaporean was the firm's main decision maker and in charge of operations and recruitment.

The court imposed a fine of S$18,000, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a press statement on Tuesday.

MOM also barred the company from hiring foreigners for 24 months, and will revoke with immediate effect the work pass of the foreign employee who was hired for the position.

Ti2 was involved in the business of freight forwarding, packing and crating services.

SEE ALSO

MOM warns employers not to send healthy workers to hospitals for Covid-19 test

It is the first company in Singapore to be prosecuted for making false declarations on fair hiring considerations, under the enhanced Fair Consideration Framework (FCF) which details fair hiring requirements for employers in the Republic.

Under the FCF, companies must advertise a job position on MyCareersFuture.sg (formerly called Jobs Bank) for 14 calendar days before they can apply for an Employment Pass (EP) for that role.

In June last year, Ti2 submitted an EP application for a foreign candidate it had pre-selected for the role of general manager. The company indicated that it had interviewed one foreigner, but MOM rejected the EP application because Ti2 did not comply with the FCF requirement.

To circumvent that requirement, Ti2 then posted an advertisement on Jobs Bank for a business development manager role last July.

Although 22 local candidates submitted their resumes via Jobs Bank for that position, Ti2 did not review and consider any of them, MOM found.

The company then resubmitted the EP application for the pre-selected foreign candidate, lying that it had interviewed two Singaporeans and one foreigner for the position.

“Ti2 Logistics’ conviction is a strong reminder to employers that MOM does not tolerate any form of workplace discrimination,” said Christine Loh, director of employment standards enforcement at the ministry’s labour relations and workplaces division.

“It is unacceptable for employers to treat the job advertising requirement under the FCF as a paper exercise,” she added.

Employers who make false declarations to the Controller of Work Passes in their work pass applications can be fined up to S$20,000 and/or jailed for up to two years for each charge.

Government & Economy

Bank of Japan will respond to impact of yen moves on economy: Kuroda

Indonesia mulls 2032 Olympics bid for new capital city with SoftBank's help: sources

Indonesia readying measures to stabilise financial markets: finance minister

Xi pays first visit to virus epicentre Wuhan: state media

Despite virus, China consumer confidence remains envy of world

China's Hubei province may allow residents to travel: state media

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 04:34 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks open 1% higher

[LONDON] Europe's main stocks indices opened 1.0 per cent higher Tuesday, one day after markets suffered their...

Mar 10, 2020 04:29 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks bounce after rout

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares jumped Tuesday following the previous day's rout, with energy firms tracking a bounce...

Mar 10, 2020 04:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Chasen calls for trading halt following news of Jurong warehouse fire

MAINBOARD-LISTED investment holding company Chasen Holdings called for a trading halt on Tuesday morning before the...

Mar 10, 2020 04:11 PM
Energy & Commodities

Private equity firms with energy holdings hit hard in selloff

[NEW YORK] Private equity firms were hit hard by Monday's oil price collapse as a result of their entanglements in...

Mar 10, 2020 04:00 PM
Transport

Air France-KLM warns of worse to come after virus hits passenger numbers

[PARIS] Air-France KLM warned Tuesday the coronavirus outbreak will hit its business harder in coming months after...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.